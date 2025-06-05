Left Menu

Tragedy at Celebration: Karnataka Court Demands Answers

The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to provide a status report by June 10 concerning a tragic stampede outside a cricket stadium that resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries. The court took suo motu cognisance, treating it as a public interest litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has demanded a detailed status report from the state government following a deadly stampede at a cricket stadium, which claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 others.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the court has classified the situation as a public interest litigation, underscoring the need for accountability and oversight.

The court has set a deadline of June 10 for the submission of the report, accentuating the importance of a swift response to the tragedy that marred the IPL victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 4.

