Tragedy at Celebration: Karnataka Court Demands Answers

The Karnataka High Court has demanded a detailed status report from the state government following a deadly stampede at a cricket stadium, which claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 others.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the court has classified the situation as a public interest litigation, underscoring the need for accountability and oversight.

The court has set a deadline of June 10 for the submission of the report, accentuating the importance of a swift response to the tragedy that marred the IPL victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 4.