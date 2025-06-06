Lamine Yamal: Spain's Teenage Football Prodigy Lights Up Nations League

In a gripping Nations League semi-final, Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal played a pivotal role in securing a thrilling 5-4 victory over France. The match, held at the MHP Arena, saw Spain take an early lead with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Merino.

Yamal showcased his talent by coolly converting a penalty and scoring another, contributing significantly to Spain's goal tally. Despite a valiant comeback attempt from France, including goals from Kylian Mbappe and Rayan Cherki, Spain held firm to advance to the final against Portugal.

This victory underscores the impressive run of coach Luis de la Fuente's team, who have been nearly unbeatable. Yamal's standout performance affirms his status as one of football's hottest young prospects, promising an exciting showdown with Portugal in the final.