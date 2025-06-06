Bengaluru Cricket Celebration Chaos: Tragedy and Arrests
In Bengaluru, a stampede during a cricket trophy celebration led to 11 fatalities and 47 injuries, resulting in the arrest of four people, including a cricket team official. Free passes to the stadium overwhelmed attendance, causing a deadly fan surge. The team pledged financial aid to victims' families.
Four individuals, amongst them an official from the esteemed Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket franchise, have been apprehended by authorities in Bengaluru following a deadly stampede. This tragic incident occurred during a trophy celebration, leading to the deaths of 11 people and injuries to 47 others, according to reports on Friday.
In the wake of their Indian Premier League triumph against Punjab Kings, the team organized a celebratory event offering free passes, which quickly attracted an overwhelming crowd. Supporters without passes attempted to push through, resulting in chaos and a deadly stampede that marred the celebrations.
Cricket coach Gautam Gambhir criticized such fan gatherings, emphasizing that public safety should be prioritized over celebrations. The franchise has since expressed regret, labeling the occurrence as "unfortunate" and committing to provide financial assistance of one million rupees to the families of the deceased.
(With inputs from agencies.)
