Manchester United Ups Profit Forecast Amid Europa League Boost
Manchester United has increased its annual core profit forecast due to strong performance in the Europa League, boosting ticket sales and broadcast revenue. A disappointing Premier League season and missed European competition opportunity are offset by strategic efforts to improve finances and operational efficiency under stakeholder Jim Ratcliffe.
Manchester United has revised its annual core profit forecast upward, benefiting from a robust Europa League performance that propelled ticket sales and broadcast revenue. The club now expects an adjusted core profit between £180 million and £190 million for the fiscal year ending in June, surpassing its earlier projection.
Despite experiencing a 50% rise in ticket sales to £44.5 million during the three months leading to March, the club faced a disappointing end by losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. With their worst Premier League season since 1974, hopes for European competition next season have been dashed, impacting future broadcasting revenue.
CEO Omar Berrada openly acknowledged the season's shortcomings and stressed the necessity for improvement next season. Stakeholder Jim Ratcliffe is implementing cost-reduction measures, including job cuts and ticket price hikes, aimed at reviving the club's fortunes as they prepare for the upcoming fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Luke Littler Shatters Premier League Darts Record Again
Lucknow Super Giants defeat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in Indian Premier League.
FC Krasnodar Crowned Russian Premier League Champions in Historic Victory
Chaos In Liverpool: Car Crash Casts Shadow On Premier League Celebration
Will Still Set to Revitalize Southampton's Premier League Dreams