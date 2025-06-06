Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Honors Idol Rafael Nadal at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz, poised as Rafael Nadal's successor, paused to pay tribute to his idol with a photo of Nadal's footprint at the French Open. As Alcaraz aims for a second Paris title, Nadal's tribute has become a sacred spot for tennis enthusiasts and players alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:38 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Honors Idol Rafael Nadal at French Open
Carlos Alcaraz

At the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz took a reflective moment to photograph the tribute to Rafael Nadal, his childhood idol and fellow Spaniard. The young player, poised as Nadal's natural successor, seemed to connect with the legacy of the 14-time Roland Garros champion.

Alcaraz, at just 21 years old, aims to take another step toward Parisian glory as he faces Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. This journey marks not only his pursuit of a second French Open title but also aligns him with the legacy set by Nadal.

Nadal's footprint, rapidly becoming a shrine for claycourt enthusiasts, was honored by other players, including Italian Jasmine Paolini and Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, underscoring Nadal's enduring influence on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025