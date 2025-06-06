Carlos Alcaraz Honors Idol Rafael Nadal at French Open

At the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz took a reflective moment to photograph the tribute to Rafael Nadal, his childhood idol and fellow Spaniard. The young player, poised as Nadal's natural successor, seemed to connect with the legacy of the 14-time Roland Garros champion.

Alcaraz, at just 21 years old, aims to take another step toward Parisian glory as he faces Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. This journey marks not only his pursuit of a second French Open title but also aligns him with the legacy set by Nadal.

Nadal's footprint, rapidly becoming a shrine for claycourt enthusiasts, was honored by other players, including Italian Jasmine Paolini and Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, underscoring Nadal's enduring influence on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)