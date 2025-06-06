Left Menu

KL Rahul's Imperious Century Shines Against England Lions

KL Rahul's impressive century of 116 runs against England Lions provided him the confidence boost needed ahead of an upcoming Test series. Alongside Dhruv Jurel's vital 52, India A reached 319 for 7 on a rain-affected opening day. Chris Woakes led the Lions' attack with a three-wicket haul.

KL Rahul delivered an outstanding performance with a commanding century against the England Lions, scoring 116 from 168 balls in a match for India A.

His knock, partnered with Dhruv Jurel's half-century, propelled India A to 319 for 7 despite challenging conditions against a strong English bowling attack led by Chris Woakes.

Rahul's display overcame Woakes' probing deliveries and showed his preparedness for the upcoming Test series, effectively responding to the English pacemen and setting the stage for the series opener in Leeds.

