In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, Erling Haaland propelled Norway to a 3-0 triumph over Italy in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match, held at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, saw Norway clinch its first victory against Italy in 25 years, with King Harald V of Norway among the delighted spectators.

Haaland's performance was pivotal, scoring his 41st goal in 42 international appearances just before halftime, securing Norway's perfect record in three Group I games. Meanwhile, Italy, plagued by injuries and absences, failed to impress under the pressure of ensuring World Cup qualification.

Elsewhere in Europe, Croatia opened its campaign with a commanding 7-0 win over Gibraltar, while the Czech Republic maintained its unbeaten streak, defeating Montenegro. Belgium's draw against North Macedonia added drama to Group J, as Wales surged ahead with a win over Liechtenstein.

