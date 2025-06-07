Left Menu

Italy's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance after Norway Defeat

Italy suffered a 3-0 defeat to Norway in the World Cup qualifiers, prompting concern from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian team, now fourth in Group I, faces scrutiny over their poor performance. Manager Luciano Spalletti vows improvement ahead of their next match against Moldova.

Updated: 07-06-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:55 IST
Gianluigi Donnarumma

In a disappointing World Cup qualifier, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma expressed regret following a resounding 3-0 defeat to Norway. The loss leaves Italy in fourth place in Group I, raising concerns about their qualifying chances.

Donnarumma, after the match, spoke to Italy's Rai Sport, lamenting the team's poor form and acknowledging the need for introspection. "We all have to come out of these games together," he stated, emphasizing unity and a collective responsibility to improve.

Manager Luciano Spalletti also addressed Italy's struggles, highlighting the necessity for better performance. With Italy not having qualified for a World Cup since 2014, the stakes are high as they prepare to host Moldova next.

