Left Menu

Kanwar Clinches Presidency in Nail-Biting Volleyball Federation Election

Virender Kanwar from Himachal Pradesh was elected as the new president of the Volleyball Federation of India, narrowly defeating Nagaland's Prem Singh Bajor by two votes. Additional posts were filled, including general secretary and vice president. Representatives from several prestigious volleyball and sports organizations observed the election proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:34 IST
Kanwar Clinches Presidency in Nail-Biting Volleyball Federation Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tightly contested election, Virender Kanwar from Himachal Pradesh secured the presidency of the Volleyball Federation of India, defeating Prem Singh Bajor of Nagaland by just two votes. Kanwar's victory comes as part of a newly elected interim panel, with polls concluding on Saturday.

Providing further intrigue, Ramanand Choudhary from Rajasthan became the general secretary, garnering 33 votes to surpass Nilesh Jagtap of Maharashtra by four votes. Additionally, Telangana's N V Hanmanath and Assam's Susanta Biswa each won 36 votes for the vice president positions.

Presided over by Justice P. Krishna Bhat (Retd.), the election was closely watched by stakeholders, including representatives from the Sports Ministry, the Indian Olympic Association, and the International Volleyball Federation. The new administration will steer the Federation with support from a newly established three-member steering committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025