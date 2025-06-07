Kanwar Clinches Presidency in Nail-Biting Volleyball Federation Election

In a tightly contested election, Virender Kanwar from Himachal Pradesh secured the presidency of the Volleyball Federation of India, defeating Prem Singh Bajor of Nagaland by just two votes. Kanwar's victory comes as part of a newly elected interim panel, with polls concluding on Saturday.

Providing further intrigue, Ramanand Choudhary from Rajasthan became the general secretary, garnering 33 votes to surpass Nilesh Jagtap of Maharashtra by four votes. Additionally, Telangana's N V Hanmanath and Assam's Susanta Biswa each won 36 votes for the vice president positions.

Presided over by Justice P. Krishna Bhat (Retd.), the election was closely watched by stakeholders, including representatives from the Sports Ministry, the Indian Olympic Association, and the International Volleyball Federation. The new administration will steer the Federation with support from a newly established three-member steering committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)