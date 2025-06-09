Left Menu

Epic Comeback: Alcaraz's French Open Triumph

Carlos Alcaraz made a monumental comeback to defeat Jannik Sinner in the longest French Open final. Losing two sets initially, Alcaraz saved three match points and pushed the match into a thrilling finish to retain his title, showcasing resilience and skill in one of tennis's most memorable matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 01:07 IST
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • France

Carlos Alcaraz showcased his exceptional resilience and skill by rallying from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner, ultimately retaining his French Open title in a historic match. The five-hour-and-29-minute battle marked the longest final in the Open Era, with Alcaraz saving three match points.

From the edge of defeat, Alcaraz turned the tide in a path-breaking moment of the clay-court tournament, proving his prowess by clinching his fifth Grand Slam in as many finals. Sinner, experiencing his first Grand Slam final, appeared poised for victory, yet Alcaraz's tenacity was unyielding.

The crowd erupted as Alcaraz forced a tiebreaker in the final set, eventually clinching victory with a flawless forehand pass. The match not only demonstrated Alcaraz's impressive talent but also highlighted the sporting spirit of both players in an unforgettable display of athleticism and determination.

