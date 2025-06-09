Saudi Arabia's World Cup Quest: An Uphill Battle

Saudi Arabia faces a daunting task as they attempt to secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. The team, led by head coach Herve Renard, must defeat Australia by a five-goal margin—an outcome Renard admits is highly improbable.

Currently sitting in third place in Group C, Saudi Arabia needs a monumental win in their last game of the third round of Asian qualifiers to leapfrog Australia, which holds the second spot. Coach Tony Popovic of Australia acknowledges their advantageous position but cautions against complacency.

Japan has already topped Group C, with Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Jordan also securing spots. A less favorable outcome for Saudi Arabia means joining other teams in the next qualification stage. Meanwhile, squads like China, Kuwait, and North Korea have already ended their World Cup bids.