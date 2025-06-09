Saudi Arabia's World Cup Quest: An Uphill Battle
Saudi Arabia's national football team must win by a five-goal margin against Australia in their final qualifier to secure a direct entry to the 2026 World Cup. Despite the challenging odds, coach Herve Renard is urging his players to give their all, emphasizing the importance of scoring goals.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia faces a daunting task as they attempt to secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. The team, led by head coach Herve Renard, must defeat Australia by a five-goal margin—an outcome Renard admits is highly improbable.
Currently sitting in third place in Group C, Saudi Arabia needs a monumental win in their last game of the third round of Asian qualifiers to leapfrog Australia, which holds the second spot. Coach Tony Popovic of Australia acknowledges their advantageous position but cautions against complacency.
Japan has already topped Group C, with Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Jordan also securing spots. A less favorable outcome for Saudi Arabia means joining other teams in the next qualification stage. Meanwhile, squads like China, Kuwait, and North Korea have already ended their World Cup bids.
ALSO READ
Rescue Operations in Australian Floods: Helicopters Airdrop Animal Feed
Healthscope Receivership: Assurances from Australia's Health Minister
Drama and Upsets Define Asian Football Week
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions
Samir Xaud: Ushering a New Era in Brazilian Football