Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's World Cup Quest: An Uphill Battle

Saudi Arabia's national football team must win by a five-goal margin against Australia in their final qualifier to secure a direct entry to the 2026 World Cup. Despite the challenging odds, coach Herve Renard is urging his players to give their all, emphasizing the importance of scoring goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:49 IST
Saudi Arabia's World Cup Quest: An Uphill Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia faces a daunting task as they attempt to secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. The team, led by head coach Herve Renard, must defeat Australia by a five-goal margin—an outcome Renard admits is highly improbable.

Currently sitting in third place in Group C, Saudi Arabia needs a monumental win in their last game of the third round of Asian qualifiers to leapfrog Australia, which holds the second spot. Coach Tony Popovic of Australia acknowledges their advantageous position but cautions against complacency.

Japan has already topped Group C, with Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Jordan also securing spots. A less favorable outcome for Saudi Arabia means joining other teams in the next qualification stage. Meanwhile, squads like China, Kuwait, and North Korea have already ended their World Cup bids.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025