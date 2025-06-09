Left Menu

Bukayo Saka Set to Shine: England Prepares for Friendly Against Senegal

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is set to feature in England's revamped lineup against Senegal, with coach Thomas Tuchel aiming to boost team performance after a lukewarm win over Andorra. Despite a season hampered by injuries, Saka looks forward to contributing in the upcoming match.

Updated: 09-06-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:11 IST
Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka, the talented Arsenal winger, will play in a restructured England team for a friendly against Senegal on Tuesday, as confirmed by manager Thomas Tuchel. England's recent performance, a narrow 1-0 victory over Andorra, highlighted the need for strategic adjustments.

During a media briefing, Saka expressed his eagerness to participate despite a season affected by injuries. He praised the England management for their careful approach to his fitness. Thomas Tuchel shared his dissatisfaction with the team's recent showing, calling for increased urgency in World Cup qualifiers.

Facing Senegal, England anticipates a challenging match, given Senegal's impressive unbeaten streak. With Tuchel's dynamic leadership, England seeks to replicate the high-caliber football displayed by Portugal in their Nations League victory over Spain, which the team watched together.

