India A's Dominance Continues as Kotian, Kamboj Shine Against England Lions

India A set a staggering target of 439 for England Lions, powered by an undefeated 149-run stand between Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj. The duo's resilience led India A to declare at 417/7 on Day 4 of the second unofficial Test, leaving the Lions facing a daunting 438-run deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:32 IST
Tanush Kotian. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding display, India A reinforced their dominance over England Lions with a formidable performance on day four of the second Unofficial Test at Taunton. The highlight of the innings came with a 149-run unbeaten partnership between Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj, propelling India A to declare at 417 for 7 and setting a challenging target of 439.

Beginning the day at 163/4, India A had Reddy and Jurel laying a solid groundwork, which later saw Kotian and Kamboj capitalizing on. Kotian, with a close-to-century knock of 90 not out, and Kamboj, contributing 51 not out, showcased impeccable resilience, leaving England Lions without a breakthrough in the afternoon session.

Despite efforts from the Lions' bowlers, including George Hill who managed three wickets, the hosts now face an uphill battle needing 439 to win. Earlier, Indian openers Easwaran (80) and Rahul (51) had set the tone. The visitors declared at Tea, putting pressure on the England Lions to respond on the final day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

