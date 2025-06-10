Left Menu

Belgium Scrapes Victory: De Bruyne Seals Dramatic Win Against Wales

Belgium narrowly won a World Cup qualifier against Wales, ending 4-3 after initially leading 3-0. Coach Rudi Garcia praised the team's mental strength despite losing a three-goal lead. Kevin De Bruyne scored the decisive goal late in the match, highlighting continued defensive issues for Belgium.

Updated: 10-06-2025 12:24 IST
Belgium Scrapes Victory: De Bruyne Seals Dramatic Win Against Wales
Belgium emerged victorious from a thrilling World Cup qualifier against Wales, securing a 4-3 win despite squandering a 3-0 lead. The game took place at the King Baudouin Stadium, leaving coach Rudi Garcia with much to contemplate.

Ahead comfortably in the early stages, Belgium saw Wales claw back to level terms late in the second half. However, a late goal from Kevin De Bruyne saved the day, reinforcing his crucial role. Garcia lauded the team's resilience, stating that the psychological pressure was immense, but they persevered.

This tight win follows a similar scenario in Belgium's previous qualifier against North Macedonia, raising concerns over their defensive strategy. Belgium faces Liechtenstein and Kazakhstan in subsequent matches as they aim to solidify their position in the qualifiers.

