Indian Football Faces Setback: Asian Cup Qualifier Defeat

In a disheartening turn of events, India's senior men's football team succumbed to a 0-1 defeat against Hong Kong in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier held on Tuesday. The match, a critical opportunity for India, highlighted ongoing issues in the team's performance.

The loss, decisively sealed by an injury-time penalty converted by Stefan Pereira, pushes India further from qualification while potentially dropping them to 133rd in FIFA rankings. Hong Kong's victory was secured after Indian goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's costly foul, leading to Michael Udebuluzor's injury.

India's recent form has been plagued by underwhelming results and internal strife. The team, led by Manolo Marquez, has struggled despite the comeback of veteran Sunil Chhetri. With prospects dim for the next leg of qualifiers, India's future in the tournament looks uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)