Left Menu

Brazil Dominates with World Cup Qualification Amid South American Soccer Drama

Brazil joined Argentina in securing a spot for the 2026 World Cup with a win over Paraguay. Uruguay moved closer to qualification with a victory over Venezuela, while Argentina drew with Colombia. Chile's World Cup dreams were shattered with a loss to Bolivia, prompting their coach's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 08:34 IST
Brazil Dominates with World Cup Qualification Amid South American Soccer Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive 1-0 victory over Paraguay, Brazil clinched their place in the 2026 World Cup, bolstering their unmatched record of appearing in every tournament since its inception. The crucial goal, netted by Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., marked a successful debut for Brazil's new coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

With this win, Brazil joins fellow South American powerhouse Argentina, who secured their participation earlier this year. Meanwhile, Uruguay's triumph over Venezuela keeps their hopes alive, ending a troubling run of four games without a win in the qualifiers.

The journey has been tougher for Chile, whose recent loss to Bolivia dashed their World Cup aspirations and led to the resignation of coach Ricardo Gareca. As Ecuador inches towards qualification, the competitive spirit remains high in South America's soccer scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025