Brazil Dominates with World Cup Qualification Amid South American Soccer Drama
Brazil joined Argentina in securing a spot for the 2026 World Cup with a win over Paraguay. Uruguay moved closer to qualification with a victory over Venezuela, while Argentina drew with Colombia. Chile's World Cup dreams were shattered with a loss to Bolivia, prompting their coach's resignation.
In a decisive 1-0 victory over Paraguay, Brazil clinched their place in the 2026 World Cup, bolstering their unmatched record of appearing in every tournament since its inception. The crucial goal, netted by Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., marked a successful debut for Brazil's new coach, Carlo Ancelotti.
With this win, Brazil joins fellow South American powerhouse Argentina, who secured their participation earlier this year. Meanwhile, Uruguay's triumph over Venezuela keeps their hopes alive, ending a troubling run of four games without a win in the qualifiers.
The journey has been tougher for Chile, whose recent loss to Bolivia dashed their World Cup aspirations and led to the resignation of coach Ricardo Gareca. As Ecuador inches towards qualification, the competitive spirit remains high in South America's soccer scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
