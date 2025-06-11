Highlights from the Sports World: Ohtani's Return, NBA Mexico Game, and More

In the world of sports, noteworthy developments include Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching a three-inning simulated game, sparking optimism about his major league return. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted that Ohtani's return before the All-Star break is possible.

The NBA has announced a regular-season game between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons, to be held on November 1 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, marking it as the NBA's 34th game in Mexico, the highest for any country outside North America.

In tennis, Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova delivered a stunning upset against No. 7 seed Barbora Krejcikova in London, securing her match against Emma Raducanu. Meanwhile, the NFL sees player contract negotiations affecting team attendances, and online abuse of athletes shows a significant decrease during March Madness.

