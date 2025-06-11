Highlights from the Sports World: Ohtani's Return, NBA Mexico Game, and More
A brief roundup of notable sports events includes Shohei Ohtani's potential return to pitching, the Mavericks vs. Pistons game in Mexico City, Rebecca Sramkova's upset victory in tennis, and more developments in NBA, WTA, ATP, NFL, NBA Finals, and the U.S. Open golf preparations.
In the world of sports, noteworthy developments include Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching a three-inning simulated game, sparking optimism about his major league return. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted that Ohtani's return before the All-Star break is possible.
The NBA has announced a regular-season game between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons, to be held on November 1 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, marking it as the NBA's 34th game in Mexico, the highest for any country outside North America.
In tennis, Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova delivered a stunning upset against No. 7 seed Barbora Krejcikova in London, securing her match against Emma Raducanu. Meanwhile, the NFL sees player contract negotiations affecting team attendances, and online abuse of athletes shows a significant decrease during March Madness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
