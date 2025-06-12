Left Menu

Leroy Sané's Emotional Farewell to Bayern Munich Fans

Leroy Sané bids farewell to Bayern Munich fans as he prepares for a move to Galatasaray. After five years and over 200 matches with Bayern, Sané announced his departure on Instagram, expressing pride for his achievements. His contract expires soon, and he plans a new chapter in Turkey.

Germany winger Leroy Sané posted an emotional farewell message to Bayern Munich fans on Thursday, marking the end of his five-year tenure with the club as he closes in on a free transfer to Galatasaray.

Sané arrived in Istanbul for negotiations, as confirmed by the Turkish league champion late Wednesday on social media. In his farewell message on Instagram, Sané reflected on his time at Bayern, expressing pride in wearing the club's jersey and cherishing the titles won during his tenure.

Despite attempts to negotiate a contract extension, no agreement was reached before the expiration of his contract, contrasted by successful renewals for teammates like Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich. Sané's five-year stay, after a significant transfer from Manchester City in 2020, saw mixed performances, with notable criticism for inconsistency in European competitions.

