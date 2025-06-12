India's Heartbreak: Late Drama and Disallowed Goal Seal Defeat Against Argentina

In a dramatic turn of events, India's clash with Argentina in the FIH Pro League ended in a gut-wrenching 1-2 defeat, marred by a disallowed goal following a disputed penalty stroke retake. The late-game decision thwarted India's comeback attempt, continuing their losing streak on the European tour.

India initially took the lead through Jugraj Singh's successful drag-flick in the fourth minute. However, Argentina responded promptly with Tomas Domene leveling the score and later sealing the victory with another strike in the 49th minute. Jugraj's potential equalizer was overturned, after Argentina's challenge led to a controversial video review.

The disappointment was compounded by the absence of India's regular captain Harmanpreet Singh due to injury, leaving vice-captain Hardik Singh to lead the side. India's hopes dashed, they now prepare to face Australia in their next match in Antwerp, Belgium.

