Chambal Ghariyals Shine in MPL T20 Debut With Victory Over Gwalior Cheetahs

Chambal Ghariyals enjoyed a victorious start in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025, defeating Gwalior Cheetahs by 18 runs. In a match infused with regional pride, Chambal's batting powerhouse secured a total of 208/3. Despite Gwalior's spirited chase, Chambal's bowling unit guided them to victory with key contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:46 IST
Chambal Ghariyals celebration after beating Gwalior Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh League 2025 (Image: MPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chambal Ghariyals launched their foray into the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 with an emphatic 18-run victory over the Gwalior Cheetahs in their inaugural match at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

This clash, rich in regional pride, was elevated by the presence of wrestling icon The Great Khali, who officiated the league's second season opening ceremony, drawing a vibrant local audience.

After winning the toss, Gwalior's captain, Parth Sahani, opted to field, confronting a potent Chambal offense headlined by opener Ankush Singh's explosive 60. Comprehensive efforts by Skipper Shubham Sharma and Harpreet Singh took Chambal to 208/3. Despite Gwalior's competitive start, Chambal's Aryan Pandey and Nayanraj Mewada's bowling decimated Gwalior's lineup, sealing an impressive debut victory.

