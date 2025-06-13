Chambal Ghariyals Shine in MPL T20 Debut With Victory Over Gwalior Cheetahs

The Chambal Ghariyals launched their foray into the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 with an emphatic 18-run victory over the Gwalior Cheetahs in their inaugural match at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

This clash, rich in regional pride, was elevated by the presence of wrestling icon The Great Khali, who officiated the league's second season opening ceremony, drawing a vibrant local audience.

After winning the toss, Gwalior's captain, Parth Sahani, opted to field, confronting a potent Chambal offense headlined by opener Ankush Singh's explosive 60. Comprehensive efforts by Skipper Shubham Sharma and Harpreet Singh took Chambal to 208/3. Despite Gwalior's competitive start, Chambal's Aryan Pandey and Nayanraj Mewada's bowling decimated Gwalior's lineup, sealing an impressive debut victory.