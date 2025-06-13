Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Triumph in Bengal Pro T20 League

The Rashmi Medinipur Wizards delivered a stellar performance to clinch a victory over the Adamas Howrah Warriors by six wickets during the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 women's competition on Friday.

Batting first, the Warriors posted a score of 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs, primarily due to an extraordinary innings by Dhara Gujjar, who amassed 73 runs off just 36 balls. Preyosree Pandey, Protyusha Dey, and Ipsita Mondal were notable performers in the Wizards' bowling lineup, restricting the opposition effectively.

In response, the Wizards successfully chased down the target with a score of 134/4 in 18.2 overs. Ipsita Mondal emerged as the highest scorer, contributing a crucial 40 runs off 25 deliveries, solidifying the Wizards' triumphant pursuit.

