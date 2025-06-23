Kolkata Tigers Roar to Victory in Bengal Pro T20
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers secured a narrow 11-run win over Murshidabad Kings in the Bengal Pro T20 League. Ronit Ghosh and Karan Lal were pivotal, with Lal scoring a brisk 51 and Ghosh taking three crucial wickets. The Tigers moved to second place in the standings.
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers achieved a hard-fought 11-run victory against Murshidabad Kings in a thrilling match of the Bengal Pro T20 League on Monday. The team's remarkable performance moved them to the second position in the league with a total of 8 points from six matches.
Karan Lal led the charge for the Kolkata Tigers with an impressive 51 runs off 31 balls. Ronit Ghosh added the fireworks with a late assault, allowing the team to post a challenging total of 129 for 6 in 18 overs. In response, Murshidabad Kings fell short, managing only 117 runs in 17.4 overs, crushed by Kolkata's formidable bowling attack.
Murshidabad's effort was spearheaded by Sudip Kumar Gharami, who top-scored with 71 runs. Despite a valiant fight, they succumbed to the Tigers' pace battery, particularly Ronit Ghosh, who claimed three wickets, supported superbly by Debopratim Halder and Sayan Ghosh.
