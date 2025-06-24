The script for FIFA's expanded Club World Cup seemed straightforward: Europe's football giants would easily overcome grateful opponents from other continents. Contrary to expectation, the tournament has instead thrown up surprises, leaving Europe's traditional powers searching for explanations for their underwhelming performance.

Porto and Atletico Madrid were both eliminated early, as the dominance expected from the European sides waned. European clubs claimed to be hindered by exhaustion at the season's end, a justification questioned by South American teams unaffected by such fatigue. Former Atletico player Filipe Luis, now with Flamengo, dismissed the exhaustion theory after defeating Chelsea 3-1, highlighting the South Americans' perspective of every game as a final.

Brazilian teams like Botafogo, who have played significantly more matches than their European counterparts, challenge the idea that European teams are disadvantaged by packed schedules. The tournament, traditionally an opportunity for European triumph, now spotlights South American teams, raising questions about Europe's sense of football ownership and their preparedness when facing unexpected adversity.

