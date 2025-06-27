Reviving Rugby: India's Ambitious Sevens League Takes Flight

The Rugby Premier League (RPL), a new sevens league, endeavors to reignite interest in the sport of rugby across India. Launched this month, the league hopes to emulate the sport's legacy and international acclaim by recruiting top international players to play alongside Indian talent in a commercialized and broadcast-friendly format.

Top executives from GMR Sports and co-organizer Rugby India are boldly aiming to raise the profile of Indian rugby, envisioning a day when the nation qualifies for the Olympics. While rugby struggles with financial challenges globally, the RPL's franchise model provides a novel roadmap, possibly setting a trend for the sport worldwide.

With the participation of rugby icons and promising Indian athletes, the RPL endeavors to carve a prominent niche for rugby in a cricket-dominant nation. Involvement in the league offers a pathway towards international recognition, eyeing future Olympics even as major European programs face cutbacks. The RPL hopes to forge an important chapter in India's sports story.

