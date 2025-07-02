Jobe Bellingham suspended and will miss out on Club World Cup reunion with brother Jude

Jobe Bellingham is suspended for the Club World Cup quarterfinals after picking up a yellow card in Borussia Dortmund's victory against Monterrey, meaning he will miss the chance to face his brother, Jude, and Real Madrid in the next round.

Dortmund plays Madrid at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, but midfielder Jobe will serve a one match suspension for his second yellow card of the tournament. He was previously booked in the win against Ulsan HD in the group stage. The clash between Dortmund and Madrid would have been a proud moment for the Bellingham family, showcasing the rapid rise of the brothers, who were both developed at Birmingham's academy. Jude Bellingham left Birmingham for Dortmund in 2020 at the age of 17 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's top players, securing a move to Madrid three years later for a fee that could rise to $139 million. He has already won the Spanish league title and the Champions League with Madrid and is also a key figure for England.

Jobe moved from Birmingham to Sunderland in 2023. After helping the team to promotion to the Premier League last season, he followed in his brother's footsteps by signing for Dortmund last month. Jobe has already had an impact at Dortmund, making his debut at the Club World Cup and then scoring his first goal for his new club against Mamelodi Sundowns. Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals and Dortmund beat Monterrey 2-1.

