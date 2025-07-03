Tragedy Strikes: Liverpool Star Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Spain, authorities reported Thursday. The pair were traveling in a Lamborghini that veered off the highway and ignited, resulting in their deaths near Zamora.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed the fatalities, stating no other vehicles were involved. An investigation is underway to determine the cause, with initial reports suggesting a possible blown tire during an overtaking maneuver.

The incident shocked the soccer community, eliciting condolences and tributes from clubs, players, and public figures worldwide, including Liverpool FC and renowned players. A moment of silence was requested by the Portuguese Soccer Federation to honor Jota's significant contributions to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)