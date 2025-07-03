Left Menu

Triumphant Strike: India's Women Cricketers Near Series Victory in England

The India women's cricket team has excelled after a strategic preparatory period in Bengaluru and England, leading their T20I series 2-0 against England. All-rounder Deepti Sharma credits the success to acclimatization and practice. Spinner Shree Charani impresses with notable performances, contributing to India's pursuit of a historic series win.

Updated: 03-07-2025 17:27 IST
The India women's cricket team is on the brink of securing a historic series victory in England, leading 2-0 in their five-match T20I series. Their success follows a nearly month-long preparatory period, with camps in Bengaluru and England helping players adjust to the challenging conditions.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma praised the 25-day camp in Bengaluru for offering conditions similar to those in England. She highlighted its role in helping the players adapt to windy weather and moving balls, ensuring a strong start for the series.

Young spinner Shree Charani has been a standout performer, claiming six wickets in the first two games. As India eyes their maiden series win with only one more victory needed from three matches, Sharma emphasizes sticking to the basics and maintaining focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

