Left Menu

India's Olympic Dream: Strategic Moves Towards 2036 Bid

India's delegation discussed the 2036 Olympic bid with IOC officials in Lausanne, focusing on future procedures despite a 'pause' in the process. The delegation gathered insights and reinforced India's strong contender status, aiming for Ahmedabad as the host city amidst global competition from countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:18 IST
India's Olympic Dream: Strategic Moves Towards 2036 Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian delegation travelled to Lausanne to deliberate on the 2036 Olympic hosting bid with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) despite a temporary halt in the process. The delegation returned with crucial insights that will guide the next steps.

Key members of the delegation included Gujarat's minister of state for sports, Harsh Sanghavi, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, and sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao. Discussions with several IOC officials occurred as part of their visit.

Though the host selection process is currently paused, India is considered a strong contender, with Ahmedabad leading the race for host city status. Competition may arise from nations such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025