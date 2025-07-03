India's Olympic Dream: Strategic Moves Towards 2036 Bid
The Indian delegation travelled to Lausanne to deliberate on the 2036 Olympic hosting bid with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) despite a temporary halt in the process. The delegation returned with crucial insights that will guide the next steps.
Key members of the delegation included Gujarat's minister of state for sports, Harsh Sanghavi, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, and sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao. Discussions with several IOC officials occurred as part of their visit.
Though the host selection process is currently paused, India is considered a strong contender, with Ahmedabad leading the race for host city status. Competition may arise from nations such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia.
