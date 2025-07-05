India's Cricket Tour to Bangladesh Postponed to 2026
The BCCI announced the postponement of India's 2025 white-ball cricket tour to Bangladesh, now scheduled for September 2026. This decision, made in agreement with the BCB, considers international commitments. India last triumphed in the ICC Champions Trophy, led by Skipper Rohit Sharma's performance.
The Indian cricket team's much-anticipated white-ball tour to Bangladesh, initially set for August 2025, has been rescheduled to September 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.
In a mutual decision with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the series, which includes three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, was postponed after considering the international cricket calendar and the scheduling convenience of both teams.
The BCB expressed its eagerness to welcome India in 2026 for the rescheduled series. Revised dates and fixtures are yet to be disclosed. India's last notable victory was at the ICC Champions Trophy, where Rohit Sharma's stellar performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, supported by key contributions from players like Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli.
