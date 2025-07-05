Left Menu

India's Cricket Tour to Bangladesh Postponed to 2026

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:46 IST
India's Cricket Tour to Bangladesh Postponed to 2026
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cricket team's much-anticipated white-ball tour to Bangladesh, initially set for August 2025, has been rescheduled to September 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

In a mutual decision with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the series, which includes three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, was postponed after considering the international cricket calendar and the scheduling convenience of both teams.

The BCB expressed its eagerness to welcome India in 2026 for the rescheduled series. Revised dates and fixtures are yet to be disclosed. India's last notable victory was at the ICC Champions Trophy, where Rohit Sharma's stellar performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, supported by key contributions from players like Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli.

