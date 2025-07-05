India's Blue Tigresses Triumph: Historic Qualification for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026

India's women's football team made history by securing their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Finals, defeating hosts Thailand 2-1 in a dramatic match. The victory was achieved at Chiang Mai Stadium, marking India's first qualification through the current format since 2003.

The Blue Tigresses, as the team is affectionately known, dominated Group B in the qualifiers with an impeccable record of four wins. Midfielder Sangita Basfore emerged as the standout performer, delivering two crucial goals that propelled India to victory against a favored Thailand team.

This qualification offers India a chance to reach unprecedented heights, with future aspirations for a debut in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Australia's hosting of the 2026 tournament sets the stage for India's ambitious journey towards international recognition in women's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)