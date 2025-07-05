India's Blue Tigresses Triumph: Historic Qualification for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026
India clinched a spot in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Finals with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Thailand. This marks their first qualification through the route since 2003. Midfielder Sangita Basfore was instrumental in the win, scoring twice to secure India's top position in Group B.
India's women's football team made history by securing their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Finals, defeating hosts Thailand 2-1 in a dramatic match. The victory was achieved at Chiang Mai Stadium, marking India's first qualification through the current format since 2003.
The Blue Tigresses, as the team is affectionately known, dominated Group B in the qualifiers with an impeccable record of four wins. Midfielder Sangita Basfore emerged as the standout performer, delivering two crucial goals that propelled India to victory against a favored Thailand team.
This qualification offers India a chance to reach unprecedented heights, with future aspirations for a debut in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Australia's hosting of the 2026 tournament sets the stage for India's ambitious journey towards international recognition in women's football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
