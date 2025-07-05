Left Menu

India's Blue Tigresses Triumph: Historic Qualification for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026

India clinched a spot in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Finals with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Thailand. This marks their first qualification through the route since 2003. Midfielder Sangita Basfore was instrumental in the win, scoring twice to secure India's top position in Group B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chiangmai | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:58 IST
India's Blue Tigresses Triumph: Historic Qualification for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's women's football team made history by securing their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Finals, defeating hosts Thailand 2-1 in a dramatic match. The victory was achieved at Chiang Mai Stadium, marking India's first qualification through the current format since 2003.

The Blue Tigresses, as the team is affectionately known, dominated Group B in the qualifiers with an impeccable record of four wins. Midfielder Sangita Basfore emerged as the standout performer, delivering two crucial goals that propelled India to victory against a favored Thailand team.

This qualification offers India a chance to reach unprecedented heights, with future aspirations for a debut in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Australia's hosting of the 2026 tournament sets the stage for India's ambitious journey towards international recognition in women's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025