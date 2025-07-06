Taylor Fritz Powers into Wimbledon Quarters as Thompson Retires

American fifth seed Taylor Fritz secured his place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals as his opponent, Australian Jordan Thompson, retired from their match with a thigh injury. The match ended abruptly with Fritz leading 6-1, 3-0.

Throughout the tournament, Thompson had been dealing with a back issue and sought medical attention for his right thigh during the match. Fritz dominated the first set and broke Thompson early in the second before the Australian decided to withdraw.

Fritz, who has excelled on grass courts this season with titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, will face Russian Karen Khachanov in the next round. The American is aiming to become the first male Wimbledon champion from the U.S. since Pete Sampras in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)