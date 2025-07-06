Left Menu

Taylor Fritz Powers into Wimbledon Quarters as Thompson Retires

Taylor Fritz advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after Jordan Thompson retired due to injury. Fritz dominated early play, clinching the first set with ease before Thompson withdrew with a thigh issue. Fritz, who has won titles on grass this season, will next face Karen Khachanov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:53 IST
Taylor Fritz Powers into Wimbledon Quarters as Thompson Retires
Taylor Fritz

American fifth seed Taylor Fritz secured his place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals as his opponent, Australian Jordan Thompson, retired from their match with a thigh injury. The match ended abruptly with Fritz leading 6-1, 3-0.

Throughout the tournament, Thompson had been dealing with a back issue and sought medical attention for his right thigh during the match. Fritz dominated the first set and broke Thompson early in the second before the Australian decided to withdraw.

Fritz, who has excelled on grass courts this season with titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, will face Russian Karen Khachanov in the next round. The American is aiming to become the first male Wimbledon champion from the U.S. since Pete Sampras in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

