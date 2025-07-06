Taylor Fritz Powers into Wimbledon Quarters as Thompson Retires
Taylor Fritz advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after Jordan Thompson retired due to injury. Fritz dominated early play, clinching the first set with ease before Thompson withdrew with a thigh issue. Fritz, who has won titles on grass this season, will next face Karen Khachanov.
American fifth seed Taylor Fritz secured his place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals as his opponent, Australian Jordan Thompson, retired from their match with a thigh injury. The match ended abruptly with Fritz leading 6-1, 3-0.
Throughout the tournament, Thompson had been dealing with a back issue and sought medical attention for his right thigh during the match. Fritz dominated the first set and broke Thompson early in the second before the Australian decided to withdraw.
Fritz, who has excelled on grass courts this season with titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, will face Russian Karen Khachanov in the next round. The American is aiming to become the first male Wimbledon champion from the U.S. since Pete Sampras in 2000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Forex Reserves Near Record High Amid Strategic Gains
Justice Served: POCSO Court Sentences Duo for Exploiting Minor
Justice Served: Tribal Calm Restored in Manipur
Iran's top diplomat warns US attacks 'will have everlasting consequences' and Tehran 'reserves all options' to retaliate, reports AP.
Innovative Magnetic Technique Revives Indian Patient with Complex Bile Duct Injury