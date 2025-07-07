Left Menu

LEGO Trophies Take the Podium in Formula One's 75th Anniversary Race

In a unique twist, the British Formula One Grand Prix rewarded its top finishers with trophies made from LEGO bricks, marking a collaboration between LEGO and Formula One. The initiative aims to engage younger audiences by merging the thrill of racing with the playful creativity of LEGO, extending the sport's appeal.

In a novel approach to capturing the imagination of younger audiences, the British Formula One Grand Prix awarded its top finishers with trophies made entirely from LEGO toy bricks. This creative endeavor is a result of a multi-year collaboration between LEGO and Formula One, marking a departure from traditional awards to celebrate the sport's 75th anniversary.

The innovative trophies, which became a viral sensation during the Miami Grand Prix pre-race parade, are constructed from thousands of LEGO bricks, meticulously crafted by LEGO's team in Denmark. While the whimsical design has been praised for its unique appeal, there's still a nod to tradition with the winner's trophy inspired by the iconic RAC golden award.

Emily Prazer, Formula One's chief commercial officer, explained the strategy behind these partnerships, emphasizing their role in reaching broader demographics. By associating with brands like LEGO, Disney, and Mattel, Formula One aims to attract a new generation of fans while maintaining the sport's core excitement. This strategic outreach helps cement Formula One's presence globally and appeals across diverse interests.

