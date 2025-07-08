Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Roster Shake-Up for Bangladesh T20I Series

Pakistan announced its squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, sidelining vice-captain Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf due to injuries. Two uncapped bowlers and two all-rounders were included, while senior players Babar Azam and others remain absent. The series will occur in Dhaka from July 20 to 24.

Pakistan's Strategic Roster Shake-Up for Bangladesh T20I Series
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's cricket team has undergone a significant reshuffle for their upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, as vice-captain Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf are ruled out owing to injuries. Shadab's shoulder surgery in the UK and Haris's hamstring issue have led to their omission, creating opportunities for newcomers.

The selection committee opted to leave out seasoned players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, instead welcoming uncapped bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza, along with recalled all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat. Salman Ali Agha will serve as captain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also announced that the squad for the forthcoming white-ball series against the West Indies would be revealed later. The T20I matches against Bangladesh are scheduled for July 20 to 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

