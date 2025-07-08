Germany's Dramatic Euro 2025 Victory: Nuesken and Schueller Lead the Charge
Germany's women's team overcame Denmark 2-1 in a dramatic Euro 2025 match. Trailing 1-0, a penalty by Sjoeke Nuesken and a goal by Lea Schueller propelled the team to victory. Denmark's initial lead and VAR decisions added tension, yet Germany secured their spot near the quarter-finals.
Germany's quest for their ninth European title continued with a 2-1 victory over Denmark, bringing them within reach of the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. The team's triumph was secured by second-half goals from Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schueller.
Despite trailing early and confronting controversial VAR decisions, Germany's persistence paid off. Nuesken converted a penalty in the 56th minute to level the score. Schueller then capitalized on a defensive error to net the decisive goal.
The match was marred by tension as VAR disallowed Germany's initial goal and overturned a potential penalty decision, swaying the emotional tide. Denmark took an early lead through Amalie Vangsgaard, but could not withstand the German comeback.