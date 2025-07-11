Left Menu

Historic Transfer: Olivia Smith's Seven-Figure Move Marks Milestone in Women's Football

Lauren Hemp hails the impending one-million-pound transfer of Olivia Smith as a sign of growth in women's football. Arsenal's bid for the Liverpool forward would break records, surpassing Chelsea's 900,000 pounds spent on Naomi Girma. Despite this, disparities in pay and professionalism remain in women's soccer.

Updated: 11-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:12 IST
In a significant leap for women's football, England star Lauren Hemp has applauded the anticipated historic transfer of Olivia Smith, set to break the one-million-pound mark. The landmark deal underscores the expansion of the women's game.

Arsenal's offer for the 20-year-old Liverpool forward has been making headlines, potentially making Smith the first female player to break the seven-figure threshold, a British media report suggests. This transfer would surpass Chelsea's previous record transaction for Naomi Girma.

Despite this progress, Hemp highlighted the glaring disparities between male and female players, citing Neymar's 200-million-pound transfer in 2017. While interest in women's football is surging, with record attendance at Euro 2025, FIFA reports expose vast gaps in pay and contracts for female players worldwide.

