Dukes Ball Controversy: A Game of Adaptation and Business Expansion

The Dukes ball, under scrutiny in the ongoing India-England Test series, faces criticism from players frustrated with its performance. Owner Dilip Jajodia calls for patience and reason, attributing issues to factors like weather and modern game conditions.

With bats getting heavier and the demands of the game evolving, Jajodia emphasizes the challenges of producing quality cricket balls. Despite player grievances, he urges a balanced perspective, noting the many factors impacting ball performance beyond manufacturing.

In response to market dynamics and India's growing cricket economy, Dukes plans to expand its presence in India by increasing local production, challenging SG's dominance, and offering more options to cricket players nationwide.

