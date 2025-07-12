Left Menu

Louis Van Gaal Triumphs Over Prostate Cancer

Veteran Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal announced he is on the road to recovery from prostate cancer, stating that he no longer experiences symptoms. The former Netherlands and club manager shared his progress on a Dutch TV talk show, while emphasizing the importance of regular medical checkups.

Renowned Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal has shared encouraging news about his recovery from prostate cancer. Speaking on a Dutch talk show, Van Gaal emphasized that he no longer feels hindered by the disease and is feeling increasingly fit.

The former manager of the Netherlands national football team, Van Gaal revealed his diagnosis in April 2022, while serving his third term as coach for the team. Following the World Cup that year, he stepped down from his role to focus on his health.

Despite facing health challenges, Van Gaal continued to contribute to football, serving as an adviser to Dutch club Ajax. Known for his expertise, Van Gaal has managed top clubs including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, and led Ajax to a Champions League victory in 1995.

(With inputs from agencies.)

