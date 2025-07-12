KL Rahul Shines at Lord's as India Matches England's Innings

In an intense day three at Lord's, India equaled England's first-innings total of 387, marking a critical trajectory in the third Test. KL Rahul emerged as the star for the visitors with a century, only the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to achieve this feat at the iconic cricket ground.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added significant runs to the scoreboard, scoring 74 and 72, respectively. Pant's innings ended with a run-out by Ben Stokes after a fruitful partnership with Rahul, which garnered 141 runs for the fourth wicket.

The play began with India at 145 for three; subsequent efforts by Jadeja and Nitish Reddy added 72 runs for the sixth wicket. However, England managed to wrap up India's innings by the close of play. Noteworthy highlights included Rahul's skillful drives and Pant's powerful six off Stokes.

(With inputs from agencies.)