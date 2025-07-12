Left Menu

KL Rahul Shines at Lord's as India Matches England's Innings

India equaled England's first-innings total of 387 on day three of the third Test at Lord's. KL Rahul was the top scorer for India with a century. Contributions from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja bolstered India's innings, though England dismissed them by the end of the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:57 IST
KL Rahul Shines at Lord's as India Matches England's Innings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an intense day three at Lord's, India equaled England's first-innings total of 387, marking a critical trajectory in the third Test. KL Rahul emerged as the star for the visitors with a century, only the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to achieve this feat at the iconic cricket ground.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added significant runs to the scoreboard, scoring 74 and 72, respectively. Pant's innings ended with a run-out by Ben Stokes after a fruitful partnership with Rahul, which garnered 141 runs for the fourth wicket.

The play began with India at 145 for three; subsequent efforts by Jadeja and Nitish Reddy added 72 runs for the sixth wicket. However, England managed to wrap up India's innings by the close of play. Noteworthy highlights included Rahul's skillful drives and Pant's powerful six off Stokes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025