Historic Triumph: Poland Clinches First Women's Euro Win

Natalia Padilla led Poland to their first Women's European Championship win over Denmark with a 3-2 victory. Padilla scored and assisted, helping her team achieve a historic milestone. Despite Denmark's injuries and late efforts, Poland secured the win in their final group game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucerne | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:19 IST
In a landmark achievement for Polish women's football, Natalia Padilla spearheaded her team's first-ever victory at the Women's European Championship, defeating Denmark 3-2 in their final group match.

Padilla, born in Spain, etched her name into the history books by scoring Poland's first goal of the tournament in the 13th minute. She capitalized on a rebound to drive the ball past Denmark's Maja Bay Østergaard, following an initial blocked shot from Ewa Pajor.

Despite Denmark's setbacks, including injuries to captain Pernille Harder and Emma Snerle, and a late rally, Poland's resilience and strategic play, highlighted by Martyna Wiankowska's goal, led to their momentous win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

