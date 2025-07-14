Left Menu

Hockey Jharkhand Triumphs at 15th National Championship

Hockey Jharkhand won the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025, defeating Odisha 1-0 in the final. Hockey Haryana took bronze after a thrilling 3-3 (SO 5-4) win over Mizoram. Jirn Soy Munda scored the decisive goal for Jharkhand, with Haryana's goalkeeper sealing their podium finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:38 IST
Hockey Jharkhand celebrating title (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, Hockey Jharkhand emerged victorious as they clinched the title at the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 - Division 'A'. The final showdown saw them edge out the Hockey Association of Odisha with a narrow 1-0 victory at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium.

Hockey Jharkhand's critical win came courtesy of Jirn Soy Munda's goal in the 27th minute, marking the only score in a match defined by robust defenses. Despite several attempts by both teams to penetrate each other's defensive lines, it was Munda's strike that proved decisive for the hosts to lift the coveted trophy on their home turf.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal match between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Mizoram unfolded into a thrilling encounter. After a 3-3 draw, Haryana prevailed in the shootout, 5-4. Haryana's captain Bhavya, alongside her teammates, ensured their place on the podium, while their goalkeeper Saina's clutch save during the shootout was instrumental in securing the third-place finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

