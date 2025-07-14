Hockey Jharkhand Triumphs at 15th National Championship

In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, Hockey Jharkhand emerged victorious as they clinched the title at the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 - Division 'A'. The final showdown saw them edge out the Hockey Association of Odisha with a narrow 1-0 victory at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium.

Hockey Jharkhand's critical win came courtesy of Jirn Soy Munda's goal in the 27th minute, marking the only score in a match defined by robust defenses. Despite several attempts by both teams to penetrate each other's defensive lines, it was Munda's strike that proved decisive for the hosts to lift the coveted trophy on their home turf.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal match between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Mizoram unfolded into a thrilling encounter. After a 3-3 draw, Haryana prevailed in the shootout, 5-4. Haryana's captain Bhavya, alongside her teammates, ensured their place on the podium, while their goalkeeper Saina's clutch save during the shootout was instrumental in securing the third-place finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)