Epic Showdown at Lord's: Stokes' Heroics Seal England's Victory Over India

In an electrifying conclusion at Lord's, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and India's tailenders mounted a spirited resistance but ultimately succumbed to England's defiance, losing by 22 runs on Monday. Ben Stokes' steadfast captaincy and England's relentless pace attack handed India a narrow defeat in a gripping third Test.

Chasing a target of 193, India staggered from a precarious 112 for eight. Jadeja, with a valiant 61 not out, orchestrated a late charge alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Yet, England's bowlers, led by the formidable trio of Jofra Archer, Stokes, and Brydon Carse, maintained relentless pressure, toppling India at 170.

India's pursuit faltered early, with key dismissals of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Despite Jadeja's heroics, and a classroom performance by England's bowlers, the visitors face a challenging series deficit, trailing 1-2 with two tests remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)