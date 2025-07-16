Left Menu

Pogacar's Resilience: Drama, Protest, and Triumph in Tour de France Stage 11

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar experienced a crash during the Tour de France's 11th stage, yet managed to continue without losing time. Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen clinched victory amidst protest-related disruptions. Rising tensions over Israel's Gaza operations overshadowed the event, with other protests anticipated along the Tour route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:03 IST
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar, the reigning Tour de France champion, faced a setback on stage 11 when he crashed just five kilometers from the finish line. However, the Slovenian rider quickly regrouped, and the peloton allowed him to rejoin, ensuring he maintained his time standings.

The stage was not without its drama as a protester interrupted the race's final sprint, advocating against Israel's presence in the Tour. Security swiftly removed the individual, and Jonas Abrahamsen went on to secure his debut stage victory for Norway.

Meanwhile, tensions remained high due to ongoing conflicts in Gaza, with reports of potential further protests along the Tour's route. The day's race ended with Abrahamsen's heartfelt triumph, while anticipation builds for the upcoming mountain challenges and Pogacar's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

