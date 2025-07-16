Pogacar's Resilience: Drama, Protest, and Triumph in Tour de France Stage 11

Tadej Pogacar, the reigning Tour de France champion, faced a setback on stage 11 when he crashed just five kilometers from the finish line. However, the Slovenian rider quickly regrouped, and the peloton allowed him to rejoin, ensuring he maintained his time standings.

The stage was not without its drama as a protester interrupted the race's final sprint, advocating against Israel's presence in the Tour. Security swiftly removed the individual, and Jonas Abrahamsen went on to secure his debut stage victory for Norway.

Meanwhile, tensions remained high due to ongoing conflicts in Gaza, with reports of potential further protests along the Tour's route. The day's race ended with Abrahamsen's heartfelt triumph, while anticipation builds for the upcoming mountain challenges and Pogacar's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)