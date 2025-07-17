Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Italy Reaches Euro Semi-Finals After 26 Years

Italy, under coach Andrea Soncin, clinched their first European championship semi-final berth since 1997. Thanks to Cristiana Girelli's crucial goals, they defeated Norway 2-1. Soncin credited past players for paving the path, celebrating this achievement alongside his players. Italy will next face England or Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-07-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 03:43 IST
Historic Triumph: Italy Reaches Euro Semi-Finals After 26 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Italy sealed a historic Euro 2025 semi-final spot after two vital goals from Cristiana Girelli ensured a 2-1 victory over Norway. This marks their first passage to the semi-finals since 1997, attributed to strategic gameplay led by coach Andrea Soncin, who lauds both past and present players for this achievement.

Following the win, a jubilant Soncin praised his team and applauded former players' contributions in laying the groundwork for Italian women's football. The team's spirit shone through celebratory moments with fans, reflecting on their journey and looking ahead to the upcoming semis.

Cristiana Girelli, instrumental in the match, hailed Soncin's leadership, highlighting his human values and positive energy. The squad now prepares to face either England or Sweden in the semi-finals, continuing their quest for European glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025