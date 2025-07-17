Historic Triumph: Italy Reaches Euro Semi-Finals After 26 Years

Italy sealed a historic Euro 2025 semi-final spot after two vital goals from Cristiana Girelli ensured a 2-1 victory over Norway. This marks their first passage to the semi-finals since 1997, attributed to strategic gameplay led by coach Andrea Soncin, who lauds both past and present players for this achievement.

Following the win, a jubilant Soncin praised his team and applauded former players' contributions in laying the groundwork for Italian women's football. The team's spirit shone through celebratory moments with fans, reflecting on their journey and looking ahead to the upcoming semis.

Cristiana Girelli, instrumental in the match, hailed Soncin's leadership, highlighting his human values and positive energy. The squad now prepares to face either England or Sweden in the semi-finals, continuing their quest for European glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)