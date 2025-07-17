Left Menu

Athletes Gear Up for World Athletics Continental Tour in India

The Athletics Federation of India has announced the qualification standards for the World Athletics Continental Tour event on August 10 at Kalinga Stadium. This bronze-level meet, featuring over 150 athletes from 10 countries, will witness competitions in 20 disciplines, excluding javelin star Neeraj Chopra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:49 IST
Athletes Gear Up for World Athletics Continental Tour in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) revealed the qualification standards for the upcoming World Athletics Continental Tour event, scheduled for August 10 at Kalinga Stadium. The event, part of the bronze level of international one-day meetings, is a key fixture in the athletics calendar.

The Continental Tour, an annual series of track and field competitions under the World Athletics umbrella, serves as the second tier after the esteemed Diamond League. This year's bronze-level meet promises intense competition with over 150 athletes from more than 10 countries participating across 20 disciplines.

Despite the absence of celebrated javelin thrower and double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, the event will feature top Indian athletes and competitors from countries like Turkmenistan, South Korea, and Iran. AFI Secretary Sandeep Mehta expressed excitement about celebrating athletic excellence and cultural heritage during the event.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025