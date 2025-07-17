Athletes Gear Up for World Athletics Continental Tour in India
The Athletics Federation of India has announced the qualification standards for the World Athletics Continental Tour event on August 10 at Kalinga Stadium. This bronze-level meet, featuring over 150 athletes from 10 countries, will witness competitions in 20 disciplines, excluding javelin star Neeraj Chopra.
On Thursday, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) revealed the qualification standards for the upcoming World Athletics Continental Tour event, scheduled for August 10 at Kalinga Stadium. The event, part of the bronze level of international one-day meetings, is a key fixture in the athletics calendar.
The Continental Tour, an annual series of track and field competitions under the World Athletics umbrella, serves as the second tier after the esteemed Diamond League. This year's bronze-level meet promises intense competition with over 150 athletes from more than 10 countries participating across 20 disciplines.
Despite the absence of celebrated javelin thrower and double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, the event will feature top Indian athletes and competitors from countries like Turkmenistan, South Korea, and Iran. AFI Secretary Sandeep Mehta expressed excitement about celebrating athletic excellence and cultural heritage during the event.
