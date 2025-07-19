Left Menu

India Clinches Quarterfinal Spot at Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships

India secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships after a decisive win over the UAE. With Hong Kong also advancing, both teams will compete to top Group D. The tournament employs a 110-point relay system across 10 matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solo | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:29 IST
India Clinches Quarterfinal Spot at Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

In a dominant display, India booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships, following a commanding 110-83 triumph over the United Arab Emirates in their Group D fixture on Saturday.

Building on their strong start against Sri Lanka, India's latest victory puts them alongside Hong Kong in the knockout stage, with both teams having secured two wins. The stage is set for a Sunday showdown to determine the Group D leader.

The tournament employs a unique 110-point relay format, and India quickly asserted control through standout performances, concluding with a consistent lead throughout despite challenges from the UAE. This marks another significant achievement in India's historic performances at the championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025