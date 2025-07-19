India Clinches Quarterfinal Spot at Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships
India secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships after a decisive win over the UAE. With Hong Kong also advancing, both teams will compete to top Group D. The tournament employs a 110-point relay system across 10 matches.
In a dominant display, India booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships, following a commanding 110-83 triumph over the United Arab Emirates in their Group D fixture on Saturday.
Building on their strong start against Sri Lanka, India's latest victory puts them alongside Hong Kong in the knockout stage, with both teams having secured two wins. The stage is set for a Sunday showdown to determine the Group D leader.
The tournament employs a unique 110-point relay format, and India quickly asserted control through standout performances, concluding with a consistent lead throughout despite challenges from the UAE. This marks another significant achievement in India's historic performances at the championships.
