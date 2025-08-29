Unexpected Triumphs at India Junior International Grand Prix

In an unexpected turn of events at the Late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix, unseeded Diksha Sudhakar triumphed over Thailand's ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul in a thrilling match on Friday. Diksha secured the victory in three sets—21-11, 19-21, 21-08—earning a spot in the girls' semifinals.

Elsewhere, Japan's Yurika Nagafuchi added to the shocks by overcoming higher-ranked Vennala Kalagotla, grabbing a semifinal slot with a 21-15, 22-20 win. Joining them are Japanese Yuzonon Watanabe and India's Dianka Waldia, who also advanced to the semifinals.

In the boys' category, Suryaksh Rawat emerged as India's sole semifinalist. He will face competition from Japan's promising players Kazuma Kawano and Hyuga Takano, as well as Chung Hsian Yih from Chinese Taipei, highlighting a diverse field in the tournament's final stages.