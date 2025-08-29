Unexpected Triumphs at India Junior International Grand Prix
Diksha Sudhakar and Yurika Nagafuchi make headlines with unexpected victories in the India Junior International Grand Prix semifinals. As underdogs, both players defeated higher-seeded opponents to progress. In the boys' category, Suryaksh Rawat is the only Indian advancing, joined by talent from Japan and Chinese Taipei.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events at the Late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix, unseeded Diksha Sudhakar triumphed over Thailand's ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul in a thrilling match on Friday. Diksha secured the victory in three sets—21-11, 19-21, 21-08—earning a spot in the girls' semifinals.
Elsewhere, Japan's Yurika Nagafuchi added to the shocks by overcoming higher-ranked Vennala Kalagotla, grabbing a semifinal slot with a 21-15, 22-20 win. Joining them are Japanese Yuzonon Watanabe and India's Dianka Waldia, who also advanced to the semifinals.
In the boys' category, Suryaksh Rawat emerged as India's sole semifinalist. He will face competition from Japan's promising players Kazuma Kawano and Hyuga Takano, as well as Chung Hsian Yih from Chinese Taipei, highlighting a diverse field in the tournament's final stages.
ALSO READ
P V Sindhu and Indian Doubles Pair Shock in Badminton Quarterfinals
Young Aces Stir the Badminton Court with Stunning Upsets
Masters Tournament Revamps Qualifying Criteria with Global Emphasis
Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening
Top Seeds Dominate First Round of Badminton World Championships