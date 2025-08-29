Left Menu

Unexpected Triumphs at India Junior International Grand Prix

Diksha Sudhakar and Yurika Nagafuchi make headlines with unexpected victories in the India Junior International Grand Prix semifinals. As underdogs, both players defeated higher-seeded opponents to progress. In the boys' category, Suryaksh Rawat is the only Indian advancing, joined by talent from Japan and Chinese Taipei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:35 IST
Unexpected Triumphs at India Junior International Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events at the Late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix, unseeded Diksha Sudhakar triumphed over Thailand's ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul in a thrilling match on Friday. Diksha secured the victory in three sets—21-11, 19-21, 21-08—earning a spot in the girls' semifinals.

Elsewhere, Japan's Yurika Nagafuchi added to the shocks by overcoming higher-ranked Vennala Kalagotla, grabbing a semifinal slot with a 21-15, 22-20 win. Joining them are Japanese Yuzonon Watanabe and India's Dianka Waldia, who also advanced to the semifinals.

In the boys' category, Suryaksh Rawat emerged as India's sole semifinalist. He will face competition from Japan's promising players Kazuma Kawano and Hyuga Takano, as well as Chung Hsian Yih from Chinese Taipei, highlighting a diverse field in the tournament's final stages.

TRENDING

1
European Markets Struggle Amid Economic Woes

European Markets Struggle Amid Economic Woes

 Global
2
Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

 India
3
Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

 India
4
Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025