Ross Taylor Returns to Cricket for Samoa's World Cup Dream

Former New Zealand cricket captain Ross Taylor is coming out of retirement to play for Samoa, honoring his mother's heritage. Taylor, eligible to play after a three-year cooling-off period, will be in the squad for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, aiming to uplift Pacific Island cricket.

In a surprising move, former New Zealand cricket captain Ross Taylor has announced his return from retirement to represent Samoa, embracing his mother's heritage. This decision provides a significant boost to Samoa's hopes of qualifying for the next year's T20 World Cup.

Taylor, who has a Samoan passport, will join the squad at the end of the mandatory three-year waiting period following his international career with New Zealand, which concluded in April 2022. Announcing his inclusion via social media, Taylor expressed pride in representing his culture and family.

Reflecting on this unexpected return, Taylor noted it as a chance to give back to the Polynesian community. With Taylor and Auckland all-rounder Sean Solia in the squad, Samoa will compete against eight other teams in Oman, with hopes set on securing one of the three available spots for the world tournament.

