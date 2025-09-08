HYROX Mumbai: Uniting Generations in Fitness Battle

The NESCO Centre in Mumbai was transformed into a dynamic arena of endurance and community spirit as HYROX staged its third India edition on Sunday. Gathering over 3,350 participants across various categories, the event set a new standard as the largest fitness race ever hosted in the country, according to HYROX's release.

Featuring the iconic HYROX format, competitors faced 8 x 1 km runs mixed with challenging workouts like the SkiErg and Wall Balls. The diverse field included 16-year-old Shivanjali Mitkari from Pune and 70-year-old Mohan Moyara from Gujarat, showcasing that age is no barrier to fitness. Notably, singer Dhvani Bhanushali was among the participants.

Prashant Arkal, a 40-year-old IT professional with polio, competed in the Adaptives category, epitomizing HYROX's inclusive vision. His inspiring participation underscores the event's commitment to a community where all athletes feel they belong. "The high energy and encouragement make HYROX truly special," Prashant remarked.

This merging of generations and varied backgrounds turned the NESCO Centre into a lively fitness celebration. HYROX Mumbai transcended winning and rankings, fostering a unified city in motion. Leanne M. and Danielle C. flew from the UK to participate in their second Mumbai race, praising the stellar organization and vibrant atmosphere.

Beyond the race, PUMA India enhanced the experience with customized fan interactions and their PUMA x HYROX collection. "HYROX has evolved into more than just a race - it's a movement," stated Karthik Balagopalan of PUMA India. "Mumbai's passion for movement makes it the perfect host."

The event's success propels HYROX towards its next iteration in April 2026, planning India's inaugural two-day HYROX festival in the garden city. (ANI)