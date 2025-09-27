IPC Lifts Suspensions of Russia and Belarus Amidst Tension

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced the lifting of partial suspensions on Russia and Belarus, reinstating their full membership rights. The decision, made during the IPC general assembly in Seoul, South Korea, saw votes against both full and partial suspensions for the two nations.

This development comes despite ongoing tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which led to their initial ban from international sporting events. The IPC stated its commitment to implementing practical arrangements to facilitate this decision swiftly.

The recent ruling has sparked concerns about potential conflicts with sport governing bodies ahead of the Milan-Cortina Paralympics in Italy from March 6-15, 2024. Meanwhile, the decision has been welcomed by Russia, emphasizing athlete rights protection regardless of nationality or political affiliation.