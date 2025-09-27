IPC Lifts Suspensions of Russia and Belarus Amidst Tension
The International Paralympic Committee has lifted partial suspensions on Russia and Belarus. This move restores their full membership privileges, despite previous bans due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Tensions rise with upcoming Paralympics, as neutrality in sports is legally mandated in Ukraine.
- Country:
- South Korea
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced the lifting of partial suspensions on Russia and Belarus, reinstating their full membership rights. The decision, made during the IPC general assembly in Seoul, South Korea, saw votes against both full and partial suspensions for the two nations.
This development comes despite ongoing tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which led to their initial ban from international sporting events. The IPC stated its commitment to implementing practical arrangements to facilitate this decision swiftly.
The recent ruling has sparked concerns about potential conflicts with sport governing bodies ahead of the Milan-Cortina Paralympics in Italy from March 6-15, 2024. Meanwhile, the decision has been welcomed by Russia, emphasizing athlete rights protection regardless of nationality or political affiliation.
- READ MORE ON:
- IPC
- Russia
- Belarus
- suspension
- Paralympics
- Ukraine
- invasion
- Milan-Cortina
- neutrality
- sports
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Capture Additional Villages in Eastern Ukraine
Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Soar Between Ukraine and Hungary Over Airspace Breach
Ukraine's Strategic Gains: Zelenskiy Challenges Russia's Battlefield Narrative
Lukashenko Hints at Putin's Peace Proposal for Ukraine
Trump's Arms Assurance to Ukraine