Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Marc Marquez Clinches Seventh MotoGP Championship

Marc Marquez secured his seventh MotoGP championship at the Japanese Grand Prix by finishing second behind teammate Francesco Bagnaia. Marquez's victory marked his first title win since 2019. The win came after a six-year journey filled with challenges, including injuries and surgeries, with Marquez expressing peace and satisfaction at his achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:04 IST
Triumphant Return: Marc Marquez Clinches Seventh MotoGP Championship
Marc Marquez

In a thrilling display at the Japanese Grand Prix, Marc Marquez reclaimed his position atop the MotoGP world by clinching his seventh championship title. The decisive race saw Marquez finish second, ensuring an unassailable lead in the overall standings.

Overcoming a tumultuous six-year period marked by over 100 crashes and multiple surgeries, the emotional Spaniard watched a commemorative video of his journey. The victory was a poignant reminder of his resilience and determination after returning too soon from injury in past years.

Teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who dominated the race, expressed his support and shared in the celebration, emphasizing that Marquez deserved the moment's spotlight. The event marked a significant milestone for Marquez as he added another accolade to his storied career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

 Russia
2
Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

 Global
3
Authorities Nab Fake Official Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Authorities Nab Fake Official Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

 India
4
PM Modi Honors Valmiki: A Call to Ram Temple Visitors

PM Modi Honors Valmiki: A Call to Ram Temple Visitors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025